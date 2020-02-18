Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson’s families satisfied with their relationship

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson, who have been dating for months, have full support from their families and friends to continue their romantic relationship.

Both the stars have been inseparable since they started relationship. Cody reportedly spent the holidays collectively along with Miley family in Nashville.



Miley, 27, and Cody, 23, have known each other for years and they like the same things and have the same outlook on life as they are enjoying good relationship. The families of them have also reportedly approved their relationship as the two have a lot in common.

Miley’s relationship with Cody seemed to be a sudden rebound off her splits from Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter, the pair have been really associates for years and related romantically beforehand.



Cyrus shocked the fans when she announced her divorce from longtime love Liam Hemsworth, 30, in August 2019. The two knew each other for nearly a decade when they met on the 2009 set of the Romance Movie titled, “The Last Song”.

But, the couple only lasted eight months as a married couple.



