Excited for Adele’s new album? Here’s when it’s coming out

Adele has come forth teasing about her much-awaited brand new album in a rare performance that she put up during her best friend’s wedding.

The Grammy winner performed at her best friend, Laura Dockrill's wedding in London on Saturday night and revealed that she will be dropping her new album around September this year.

During the wedding, the singer who hasn’t performed since 2017, sang her famous hit Rolling in the Deep along with various other songs.

Adele has pumped up the hype about her new album amid drastic physical transformation that shocked the world.

The singer first revealed her new physique at Drake's birthday party last October, and continued to show off her slimmer figure in photos over the holidays.