Sun Feb 16, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 16, 2020

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor share PDA-filled photos from their upcoming drama

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Feb 16, 2020
Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor will share the screen for the first time after their marriage

Ayeza Khan and her husband Danish Taimoor have shared behind the scenes PDA-filled photos from their upcoming drama serial, which will be their first one together after their marriage.

Ayeza and Danish Taimoor will share the screens in Geo Entertainment’s upcoming drama, the couple have revealed.

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor took to Instagram and shared behind the scene PDA-filled photos from the drama and wrote, “Meet Mehru & Shajahan!”.

Danish Taimoor shared the same photos and captioned it, “SHAJAHAN n MEHRU”.

The drama has a star-studded cast and is expected to hit TV screens in the first quarter of 2020.

This is the first drama serial of Ayeza Khan and Danish together after their marriage.

Fans are eager to see the real life couple in the drama serial together.

Before marriage the two shared the screens in multiple drama serials including Saari Bhool Hamari Thi, Shareek e Hayat, Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain as well as a telefilm called Jab We Wed.

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor tied the knot in 2014.

