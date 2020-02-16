Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat saddened over the death of Naeem ul Haque

Pakistani superstars Mahira Khan and Mehwish Hayat have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of PTI leader Naeem ul Haque.



Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Naeem ul Haque, passed away in Karachi on Saturday, losing his long battle with cancer at the age of 70.

The senior PTI leader was admitted at a private hospital in the city where he breathed his last. Haque had been battling cancer for the last two years.

The Load Wedding actress took to Twitter and wrote, “Very saddened to hear of the passing of Naeem ul Haq sir today.”

She added, “Each time we met his words of encouragement proved invaluable.”

“My condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. I pray that his soul may rest in peace,” Mehwish further wrote.

Mahira Khan said, “Everytime I met him he was so kind and respectful. Rest in peace. #NaeemulHaq”.



