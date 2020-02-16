Amanda Bynes introduces her fiancé to the world

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Amanda Bynes had left the world stunned after she announced her engagement to a mystery man on Friday, leaving fans curious as to who the lucky lad was.
The 33-year-old Nickelodeon star is finally lifting the veil off her beau as she introduced her fiancé to the world in a new Instagram post.
As the newly-engaged couple posed together for a mirror selfie, the She’s the Man star added the caption “Lover” along with it.
Earlier, announcing her engagement, the star had shared a photo of her donning a massive diamond ring while her hand was placed on husband-to-be’s.
Till now, there appear to be scant details available of the mystery man and how the two met.
However, People, citing a source revealed that the duo had met by the end of 2019 and that Bynes “seems happy.”
The 33-year-old has kept her private life strictly private over the past few years ever since she moved past the rocky path in her life and shifted to a sober living facility following her graduation from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandise.
A source cited by E! News revealed: "She's not doing drugs and mentally and physically she's okay.”
