Life-threatening viral jump prank leaves parents concerned

Parents have been warned over a video challenge that can seriously injure their children.



Videos of the challenge circulating on social media show three people jumping, with one of the participants clearly unaware of the impending danger.

The person jumping in the middle falls on their head after being hit on their feet or knees by the two other participants.

The warnings that first appeared on Whatsapp are now all over the internet.

A twitter user wrote that the prank can seriously injure skull and spine and result in death.

Another user claimed that the video joke has killed two kids, a claim that could not be independently verified.



