Lady Gaga decided to be her own Valentine this year by preaching self-love

American singing sensation Lady Gaga was all of us this Valentine’s Day as she celebrated self-love and stressed on the significance of breaking age-old traditions about relationships.

The 33-year-old Poker Face crooner turned to her Instagram with a strong message for her fans and followers on the day when the world had been celebrating love.

“Did you know that an old tradition says that only during a leap year, on Feb 29th, are women allowed to propose to men?” she said.

“It’s 2020, and any person of any gender identity can propose to anyone, anytime!,” she added.

“So as we all celebrate love today, I put this ring on my own finger as a sign of my love for myself and for my fans - and a reminder that we are all born superstars,” she continued.

The singer in another post, wished her actual Valentine Michael Polansky days after making their relationship Instagram-official.



“Happy Valentine’s Day!! “Babe, do I have lipstick all-over me? #valentines happy v-day to all my monsters!!! I love you!!!,” she said sharing a selfie of the two.







