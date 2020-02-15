Armeena Khan ties the knot to longtime fiancé on Valentine’s Day

Famed Pakistani actress Armeena Khan has taken her fans by surprise after revealing that she has finally tied the knot to longtime fiancé Fesl Raza Khan on Valentine’s Day.



Announcing the ecstatic news on Instagram, the Janaan actress, in a loved-up post officially introduced Fesl as her husband to the world.

“Presenting my husband @feslkhan that’s it guys, we are official,” she wrote.

Adding that she will host a wedding party later on, Armeena said, “We will have a wedding party at a later stage. Thank you to everyone for understanding and supporting us. Love you all. Mrs. Khan. Happy Valentines Day.”

The actress got engaged to her beau Fesl in 2017.



Giving a glimpse into her wedding preps in August 2019, Armeena announced that she is finally getting married and is excited for this new chapter in life.







