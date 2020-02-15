Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas dive into Valentine’s Day celebrations by dancing to a Bollywood song

close
Sat Feb 15, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 15, 2020

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas dive into Valentine’s Day celebrations with dancing to a Bollywood song

Priyanka Chopra gave fans a sneak peek inside her Valentine’s Day celebrations alongside Nick Jonas with a special ode to the actress’s Indian origin.

In a video shared on Nick's Instagram, the loved-up couple can be seen grooving to Ranveer Singh’s Aankh Marey song from his hit movie Simmba, just ahead of the Jonas Brothers concert on February 14.

In the video, Nick can be seen enjoying dancing to the song while Priyanka records his moves.

On the post, Nick Jonas wrote: "Pre show dance party with my forever valentine."

Check the post here 

 Meanwhile, Priyanka also wished her husband a very happy Valentine's Day. 

She wrote, "My forever valentine. He just happens to look like GI joe in those leather pants!! #husbandappreciationpost."



