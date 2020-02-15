Maya Ali, Sheheryar Munawar’s dance video goes viral

A dance video of Pakistan stars Maya Ali and Sheheryar Munawar has taken the internet by storm.



The video clip was recorded from the wedding ceremony of Maya’s brother. In the video, Maya and Sheheryar could be seen showing off their killer dance moves.

The video has gone viral on the internet and has garnered thousands of hearts.

The Parey Hut Love actress has also shared photos and videos of her brother’s mayoun and Qawwali night on Instagram.

On the work front, Maya Ali and Sheheryar were seen in Parey Hut Love in 2019.

