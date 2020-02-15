close
Sat Feb 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 15, 2020

Justin Bieber bursts into tears while offering Billie Eilish his support

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 15, 2020

Justin Bieber, who is  promoting his new album "Changes",teared up while talking about songbird Billie Eilish during a radio show.

Billie Eilish’s superb week has came to an end in style with her musical hero emotionally offering her his support.  

"If she ever needs me, I’m going to be here for her," the Canadian singer said, recalling their first meeting at the Coachella festival.

Wiping away tears, he added, “I just want to protect her, you know? I don’t want her to lose it, I don’t want her to go through anything I went through. I don’t wish that upon anybody. So, if she ever needs me, I’m just a call away.”

Eilish saw the interview online and took to Instagram to urge her fans to “Stream changes”, while sharing the clip of Bieber talking to Lowe, alongside images of her wearing Bieber merchandise in her poster-covered bedroom.

View this post on Instagram

stream changes

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) on


The teenager, who performed at the Oscars on Sunday  and released her new James Bond theme No Time to Die on Thursday, is all set to steal the  show with her new track at the BRIT Awards next week. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment