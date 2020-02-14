Justin Bieber drops much-awaited album ‘Changes’ on Valentine’s Day and it’s all about Hailey

Justin Bieber has dropped his much-awaited album Changes on Valentine’s Day today, and it is an ode to his wife Hailey Bieber.



The 25-year-old singer on Friday released his fifth studio album marking his comeback in the music industry.

About the album, Bieber said, “I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I'm at in my life.”

He added, “I'm excited to perform it and to tour it."

The Baby singer went on to say, "We all have different stories; I'm just excited to share mine. It's the music that I've loved the most of anything I've done."

Out of all 17 tracks in his album, most of them are dedicated to Bieber’s ladylove Hailey.

"I'm glad it worked out because she's an amazing, amazing, amazing person," Bieber shared during his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month. "She really is. She's super precious. I enjoy spending my life with her."

Justin tied the knot with Hailey in New York City in September 2018 and had a second wedding in South Carolina a year later.