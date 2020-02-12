Eminem’s Oscars performance makes his 'Lose Yourself' best-selling song

Eminem set the Internet ablaze with his surprise performance at the Oscars on Sunday, receiving love and praises on Slim Shady.



Eminem mesmerised the audience with his stunning show on his 2002 hit Lose Yourself, which ended with an uproarious standing ovation.



The reaction among music lovers was similar as the sales for Lose Yourself reportedly soared more than 2,100 percent on Sunday and Monday, with the 2003 Best Original Song winner seeing in excess of 10,000 digital downloads in the 24 hours after the event.

It was the Number One song by digital downloads both days, according to some famous music charts.



Eminem’s currently promoting his 11th studio album, Music to Be Murdered By, which sits at number three on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart.