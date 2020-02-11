close
Tue Feb 11, 2020
'Nanny McPhee' actor Raphael Coleman dies aged 25

Former British child actor Raphael Coleman who featured in  the 2005 film Nanny McPhee has died at the age of 25.

Coleman starred in the Nanny McPhee alongside  alongside Emma Thompson and Colin Firth.

Taking to Twitter, Coleman’s mother, Liz Jenson, wrote: “Rest in peace my beloved son Raphael Coleman, aka Iggy Fox. He died doing what he loved, working for the noblest cause of all. His family could not be prouder. Let’s celebrate all he achieved in his short life and cherish his legacy.”

While exact cause of his death was not immediately known, Coleman's stepfather said in a Facebook post that  the former child actor  “collapsed without prior health problems in the middle of a trip and could not be restored.”

At age 10, Coleman essayed the role of  Eric Brown, one of the seven  siblings in Nanny McPhee in which    Emma Thompson starred as the  nanny.

Liz Jenson's tweet also accompanied an essay  which her son  wrote for the organization Extinction Rebellion’s, in which he explained why he turned to activism.

“As an activist my voice could be far more influential than it had been as a scientist,” he wrote.

“RIP Iggy Fox, aka Raphael Coleman,” his mother wrote in another tweet, “he knew that we are all already in Heaven, right here on Earth.”

