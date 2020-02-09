John Legend to feature love stories in his new animated series

John Legend is warming up to celebrate Valentine’s Day with his fans this year — with a message of love.



According to People, John Legend recently announced that he will be coming up with his new animated series Dear John: Legendary Love Letters. The series will premiere on Facebook this Sunday, Feb. 9.

As preamble to the theme of his upcoming series, the superstar said:"Love is universal. Love is ever-evolving, but it’s also a constant,", adding "It’s the thread that weaves through the world and connects us all."

He added further:"To celebrate this Valentine’s Day, we reached out and asked for stories of love and family and friendship and we got letters from all around the globe telling tales full of heart and hope and inspiration and hilarity and we wanted to spread all of that love to you."



