Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snub an Oscars 2020 invite after shocking royal exit?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly snubbed an Oscars 2020 invite, crushing the dreams of millions of royal fans across the globe.

The couple that recently made a low-key joint appearance in Miami, after moving to Canada with son Archie, were invited to present the 'Best Picture' award, but they shockingly turned the offer down.

According to royal corresponded Emily Nash, the duo “were honoured by the request, but declined the invitation," a source reportedly told her.

This has raised a lot of eyebrows as to why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have turned the invite down, as Prince William and Kate Middleton also recently attended the 'BAFTA awards' and made their presence felt there.

It is also being said that the event aligns perfectly with Meghan's acting career and she an Harry frequently walk the red carpet down together.