Hira Mani enthralls audience with OST of ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ at PISA Awards

Hira Mani enthralled the audience by singing the OST of her hit drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho at an award ceremony in Dubai.



In the video circulating on the social media, Hira Mani could be heard singing the OST of MPTH at Pakistan International Screen Awards (PISA) 2020.

“kabi Kabi Yeh Mujhy Hasaye...Kabi Kabi Yeh Rulay... Faqat Mery DiL Sy Utar Jaye Ga Bichrna Mubarak Bichar Jayega....”, these were the lyrics of MPTH OST.

Hira enthralled the audience with the OST and received massive applause.

Hira Mani was nominated for ‘Best Actress’ at PISA for her outstanding performance in the drama serial ‘Do Bol’.

Later, Hira shared the same video on her Instagram story.