Bill Cosby lauds Snoop Dogg for defending him

Bill Cosby, who became the first celebrity convicted in the “#MeToo” era when a jury found him guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman, has thanked rapper Snoop Dogg for defending him.

The comedian, who is serving a three- to 10-year prison sentence, sent out a tweet from the prison thanking Dogg for his video message in which the singer attacked TV host Gayle King for bringing up Kobe Bryant's 2003 rape case and questioning the basketball legend's legacy during her morning show.

Snoop not only only defended Kobe but also raised his voice for Bill Cosby and pop star Michael Jackson in his social media posts as he reacted to Gayle King remarks. King had tendered an apology, though.

A day later, Bill Cosby sent a tweet from jail appreciating Snoop Dogg for the rapper defending him and other African American men who were also either accused of sexual assault or convicted of it.







