Prince Ata Muhammad of Attock passes away at age of 78

ISLAMABAD: Veteran politician and former Punjab Assembly lawmaker Prince Malik Ata Muhammad of Attock passed away at the age of 78 on Thursday.

Malik, who was the Nawab of Kot Fateh Khan area of Attock, played the role of Captain Faraz’s father in the hit PTV drama Alpha Bravo Charlie.

Apart from being part of the Inter-Services Public Relations produced drama, the veteran politico was also known for his equestrian skills. He also held the honour of being the first president of Pegging Federation of Pakistan. He also secured a silver medal for the country in the Asian Games.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed profound grief on Friday over the passing of Prince Malik Ata Muhammad of Attock.

In a Twitter post, the foreign minister said that he was deeply aggrieved after hearing the news, paying tribute to the deceased.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the death of Prince Malik Ata Muhammad Khan of Attock. Mr Malik possessed a great personality, who spent his life keeping village traditions of Punjab such as horse-riding and spear-throwing alive. May Allah grant the depart soul highest rank in Jannah and patience to the family.”



