Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Moore steal the show at Sara Foster's birthday bash

LOS ANGELES: Sara Foster celebrated her 39th birthday on Wednesday at San Vicente Bungalows. The top female Hollywood stars attended the lavish event.

The event was a joint birthday party for both Sara and pal Juliana Roberts, which was adored by Hollywood A-listers.



The showbiz stars, including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Kate Hudson, Demi Moore, Rachel Zoe and her sister Erin Foster sat the bash ablaze with their hot and stunning appearances.

The celebrities, who were looking dashing in their killing attire, sat at long tables adorned with pink flower arrangements by fellow guest Eric Buterbaugh.



The all had a lot of laughs and a great evening. They sang 'Happy Birthday' and presented Sara with a Sweet Lady Jane birthday cake.

"The most perfect birthday dinner. WTF would be do without our girlfriends?" Sara wrote on her Instagram Story.



The two birthday girls appeared to be the real queens as the fully enjoyed the moments with their friends who came to wish them on their auspicious day.