Cody Simpson skirts question about rumoured girlfriend Miley Cyrus

Cody Simpson has wittingly dodged the question about being in love with girlfriend Miley Cyrus, saying 'it's a big call to make'.



The Australian singer, during his interaction in a show, shied away from asserting romantic relationship with his rumoured girlfriend Miley Cyrus.

The singer was asked if he is currently in love, he responded as saying: "It is a big call to make and he does not know how to say it."

Cody's statement comes just days after he shared a picture of himself and Miley enjoying a date night together at home. Cody posted a slideshow of two steamy snapshots featuring the Wrecking Ball singer in a stunning black lingerie.

Commenting on the photo, Cody’s mother had claimed that Miley Cyrus are ‘playing it up’ for the cameras because they love the media attention

Cody also downed rumours that he's forming a band with Cyrus as it was was previously reported.



