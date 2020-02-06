Scarlett Johansson thinks kids make better costars after working on 'Jojo Rabbit'

Scarlett Johansson has been grabbing ample applause for her performance in the movie Jojo Rabbit where she essayed the role of the mother of a German boy named Jojo.

The Avengers: Endgame actor recently opened up on her experience of acting alongside child actors saying she found it to be relatively easier as they are soulful and receptive.

"I was really fortunate that I had two wonderful actors to work opposite in 'Jojo Rabbit', you know, sometimes you for to coax stuff out of people, you know actors that are, maybe not have as much experience but these were just so pure and open and receptive and playful and soulful and natural, it made my job so easy,” she said.

Speaking of her character in the film, she further added: "This character is just so vivacious, she's just in the middle of her life and you know, I wanted her to feel like a fully realized woman who was just caught in the middle of her life by these horrific circumstances and I think that's actually what brings the audience you know, how this movie feels so fresh and modern and what audiences can relate to is all these characters feel very much like people that we interact with you know, it doesn't feel stayed and old fashioned.”

Scarlett has bagged nominations for two awards in the 92th Academy Awards for Best Actor in a Leading Role for Marriage Story and Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Jojo Rabbit.