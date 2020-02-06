Did Falcon's transition into Captain America involve the super soldier serum?

Sam Wilson aka the Falcon is gearing up to take over Captain America’s shield as teased in recent trailer of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

And now, Marvel buffs are trying to put two and two together regarding how the transition will fall into place with Sam replacing Steve Rogers.

The upcoming Disney+ series has already started developing at quite a swift pace and the recent trailer showed Sam flaunting his skills while practicing how to use Cap’s shield.

The shot that shows Sam throwing the shield at a law-defying speed makes fans wonder whether Roger’s old friend actually got hold of the super soldier serum that amplified his physical abilities or not.

On the other hand, some still argue that Rogers had chosen Sam to replace him not because of his physical prowess but owing to his character. And if giving an avenue for super strength was the way Marvel Studios wanted to tread, then passing on Cap’s legacy to Bucky Barnes aka the Winter Soldier would have been more logical.



That being said, the otherworldly throw of the shield by Sam could be explained by vibranium and its lightweight nature.

To find out how things will be rolling out, fans will have to wait and see till the release of the series which is expected to happen sometime later this year.