Internet in shock after Rihanna’s billionaire Saudi ex Hassan Jameel gets engaged?

Rihanna’s fans have been flooding a mystery woman named Nicole Watson’s Instagram account with negative comments after it was revealed that she has gotten engaged to the singer’s billionaire ex-boyfriend Hassan Jameel.

It all started when Nicole posted a picture of a pre-wedding 'Mr and Mrs' cake with decorations that read ‘she said yes.’

Another picture showed a table decked up for a party with balloons of 'bride-to-be' glued to the wall.

The pictures went viral and Rihanna’s fans took to Nicole’s account to slam and accuse her of breaking up her relationship with Hassan.

"YOU WILL NEVER BE RIHANNA," Hassan really downgraded lmao!!!!" and "WE WANT RIHANNA AND HASSAN" flooded Nicole's Instagram post's comments section.

Setting the record straight, Nicole clarified, “Wow, being accused of breaking up the relationship of and getting engaged to someone I've never met is pretty extreme. Do not believe everything you read on some weird post."

This goes to show that the rumours of Hassan getting engaged to Nicole are not true.



Meanwhile, there are reports that Rihanna has started dating A$AP Rocky.