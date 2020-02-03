Al Pacino falls at the Baftas' red carpet, girlfriend Meital Dohan rushes to help him

The famed American actor Al Pacino suffered a fall while making his way to the 73rd Bafta Awards on Sunday.

Bafta 2020 was filled with glitz and glamour with Hollywood actors making head-turning appearances at the red carpet and stunning fans. However The Irishman actor Al Pacino had a rather shaky start at the evening as he lost his balance and on the red carpet fell ahead of the ceremony.

The 79-year-old actor was nominated for the Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his role as Jimmy Hoffa in Martin Scorsese's crime flick The Irishman. He was soon helped back up by his girlfriend Meital Dohan who was accompanying him.

The Hollywood legend despite the fall, remained unscathed as he got back up, smiled and made peace signs and later posed for photographs as well.

The actor lost the award of Best Actor in a Supporting role to Brad Pitt.



