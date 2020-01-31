Charlie Puth, others perform at 'Fast and Furious 9' trailer drop

The first official trailer of "Fast and Furious 9" drops today at The Road to F9 concert.

The trailer launch event also includes performances by Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth, Ozuna and Ludacris.

Fast and Furious" is a hugely successful film franchise that gets fan excited every time a new installment is announced.

Featuring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and Michael Rooker, the film is set to release on May 22, 2020.