Bill Gates’ daughter Jennifer to marry Egyptian equestrian Nayel Nassar

Billionaire Bill Gates and wife Melinda Gates’ eldest daughter Jennifer is set to tie the knot with Egyptian equestrian after a dream-like, snowy proposal.

The daughter of the Microsoft founder shared a post on Instagram, announcing the big news.

"Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind. Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions," Gates wrote alongside a photo of the pair sitting on snow.

Gates added that she "can't wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together."



The two went to Stanford University together and share the love for the equine sport.

