Fri Jan 31, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 31, 2020

Is this Meghan Markle’s lookalike? Internet stunned to see the Duchess’s twin

Fri, Jan 31, 2020
Is this Meghan Markle’s lookalike? Internet stunned to see the Duchess’s twin

The internet is convinced beyond belief that the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has a lookalike.

Netizens are taking to social media to cite how shocked they are to see a Missouri mom blogger and influencer bearing uncanny resemblance to Meghan, after she shared a photo of herself.

Named Akeisha Land, the woman has become an overnight sensation ever since she shared a sweet selfie showcasing her alongside daughter Greyson.

The blogger, currently taking the internet by storm, runs her daughter’s Instagram page, which is mostly filled with the latter's pictures.

When Akeisha uploaded her own image on Monday, the internet immediately mistook her for the Duchess of Sussex. Not only does she have the same hair color as Meghan, but the two both sport soft smirks too.

View this post on Instagram

Wonder why you’re seeing my face and not Bitty’s? I know you’d rather see her cute face, but I had to make a brief cameo to say, CHIEFSSSSSSS!! Our team is going to the Super Bowl y’all; so I had to (finally) post these photos of the only game we were able to make it to this year ️ Wish we could go to more, but with two young kiddos and church on Sunday’s, it’s hard to make it to many games. Plus parking alone is $60 and ain’t nobody got time for that! • Also, can we just take a minute to talk about my hair?! I’ve been on my natural hair journey for over 5 years now and hadn’t straightened my hair in over two years. A couple years ago when I straightened my hair, even though I’d been natural for so many years and used Curly Girl Method approved products only, when straightened, my hair was dull, dry, slightly brittle and my ends were a disaster. This year though, I think the results speak for themselves in these photos! And I have @olivabrand to thank! Remember back in September I told you guys I was going to start a hair trial with them? Well as you can see, my hair loves @olivabrand! It’s perfect for my low porosity hair because it’s not as thick and heavy as most hair oils. I use it for my scalp massages as well as hot oil treatments. It’s made my hair sooooo soft, smooth, and shiny! Bye frizz! I’ve also been using it on Bitty’s hair and her curls are really starting to POP (as you can see in my previous post)! • Definitely go check them out @olivabrand and use code grey15 to save 15% off of your purchase ️

A post shared by Greyson Regina Land (@greyson_land) on

“You very much look like Markle! Your beautiful! But let’s hope your as beautiful INSIDE! Your whole family are beautiful [sic],” one Instagram user commented.

“Even I had to sit here and say to myself… ‘ain’t that Meghan?'” another user wrote.

