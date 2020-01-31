Mehwish Hayat lauds gold medalist student Saba for making her poor father proud

Pakistan's showbiz star Mehwish Hayat has commended a tremendous student Saba who achieved excellence in education by bringing home gold medal to father, who sells fruit to fund her education.



Noorul Sabah studied from the University of Education in Lahore. She just completed her MSc in Economics and received a Gold Medal.



Taking to Twitter, the charismatic actress posted a picture of Saba along with her family and wrote: "Most touching news!These parents need to be lauded for the sacrifices they made 2 get their daughter educated. "



The Punjab Nahi Jaoungi actress penned down a heart-melting line to highlight the problems being faced by poor families that want to give quality education to their children.

Lavishing praise on Saba, the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz holder wrote: "However,education should be a right for every1 equally not just for the privileged few who can afford it.Good education should be available 2 al.l"

Addressing the memorable event of her life, Sabah said "My family faced a lot of hardships yet they still helped me in completing my education. I’m dedicating this gold medal to my parents."



There are many such people all across Pakistan – they just need the access and support to come out and glitter.

