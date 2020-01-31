DJ Khaled chooses Islamic name for newborn son

DJ Khaled was blessed with a baby boy just days before he won his first Grammy Award.

Taking to Instagram, the American celebrity on Wednesday revealed name of his son.

According to Khaled, he has named his new born son Aalam which means "World".

Explaining the reason why he named his son Aalam, the record producer said the name was used in the Holy Quran on many places.





Khaled won Best Rap/Sung Performance for "Higher" at the 62nd GRAMMY Awards.

