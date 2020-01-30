Lady Gaga's mum shares amazing story of her daughter to motivate parents

NEW YORK: Lady Gaga's mum Cynthia Germanotta has spilled the beans about her daughter's tough time she went thorough in middle school.

With an aim to educate parents about their children mental heath, the superb mother, during an interview on TV show, described how severe bullying led to the Poker Face star's battles with mental illness as Gaga experienced a tough time during her schooling.



The actress mum pleaded with parents to learn how to recognise their kids are struggling with their mental health.

Germanotta, who co-founded the Born This Way Foundation with lady Gaga to support the mental and emotional wellness of young people, said: "In middle school, because she was unique, she started experiencing a lot of struggles.



"You know, feeling isolated from events. Humiliated. Taunted. And she would start to question herself and become doubtful of her own abilities. And that's when she developed depression."

She confessed that, as a parent, she could not realise the depths of the Just Dance star's childhood depression. However, she and Gaga's father Joe tried their best to help her out.

"I felt where I made mistakes was I didn't really know the warning signs to look for," she said.

Cynthia added it was that lack of knowledge that inspired her and Lady Gaga to launch the organisation, which would help young people be "better equipped to deal with her struggles than she was."