Wed Jan 29, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 30, 2020

Selena Gomez glimmers in gold for her upcoming music video

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 30, 2020

LOS ANGELES: Selena Gomez is all set to raise the heart rates of her crazy fans  with her stunning look in  her next music video being filmed in Los Angeles.

The 'Lose You To Love Me' singer would be seen shimmering in  a jaw-dropping backless metallic gold dress  in  a video  song  from her newly released album 'Rare'.

The 27-year-old singer appeared in a glittering dress  during a shooting on  January 28, giving fans revenge dress vibes. She  chose thigh-high black boots to give a gorgeous look to her personality.  

Rare, which was released on 10 January, has received a lot of positive reviews. Selena  has introduced  three music videos so far, including 'Rare', 'Look At Her Now' and 'Lose You To Love Me' – which is about ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. Her music video sighting comes a few days after Selena confessed about the ‘emotional abuse’ she endured while she was dating Justin.

