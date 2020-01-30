Selena Gomez glimmers in gold for her upcoming music video

LOS ANGELES: Selena Gomez is all set to raise the heart rates of her crazy fans with her stunning look in her next music video being filmed in Los Angeles.

The 'Lose You To Love Me' singer would be seen shimmering in a jaw-dropping backless metallic gold dress in a video song from her newly released album 'Rare'.

The 27-year-old singer appeared in a glittering dress during a shooting on January 28, giving fans revenge dress vibes. She chose thigh-high black boots to give a gorgeous look to her personality.

Rare, which was released on 10 January, has received a lot of positive reviews. Selena has introduced three music videos so far, including 'Rare', 'Look At Her Now' and 'Lose You To Love Me' – which is about ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. Her music video sighting comes a few days after Selena confessed about the ‘emotional abuse’ she endured while she was dating Justin.