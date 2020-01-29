Kumail Nanjiani reveals he is ‘less interesting’ after intense body transformation

Kumail Nanjiani is in the news again for his intense body transformation and the way he feels about himself after it.



The Marvel’s Eternals star was stopped by Conan on Tuesday, where he admitted that he finds himself "less interesting" since he unveiled his shocking body transformation for his upcoming role in the new Marvel offering.

Kumail said, "People expect me to be different," he told host Conan O'Brien. "And I'm really not. I'm slightly less interesting because I do talk about working out a lot. And I'm slightly less funny. Other than that…same guy,".

He added, "This one guy was like, 'I wish his voice would get a 6-pack'".

Kumail also quipped that his new muscles are only for decoration as they do not come in handy when he needs them to.

"No, these muscles are decorative," he said, adding "they don't do anything. They really don't. [Wife] Emily [Gordon] will be like, ‘Can you open this jar for me?' And I'm like, ‘Probably not'".



When he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 41-year-old actor had also opened up on his eating routine during his beefed up transformation.



"You know what my snack is? I get a bag or sugar snap peas and I eat them! That's what I've been doing. At night, I'm like, 'I'm a little hungry. I'm gonna treat myself. Crunch, crunch.'"