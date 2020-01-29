Mahira Khan shares son Azlan’s thoughts about ‘extraordinary moment’ in life

Mahira Khan has shared son Azlan’s thoughts about the ‘extraordinary moments’ in life in an endearing Instagram post.



Mahira, who shares a strong bond with son, took to Instagram and posted Azlan’s photo wherein he could be seen walking away from the camera.

The Superstar actor wrote, “Azlan asked me - ‘Mama, do you know what an extraordinary moment is ?'

“I told him to tell me what he thought it was. He said ‘Any moment that you want to relive is an extraordinary moment!", the Raees actor further wrote.

“I shut my eyes and thought of all the moments I want to relive...there were so so many,” she added.



Mahira also advised her fans for doing so. “While reading this post try doing the same. Makes you realise how blessed we all are.”

Commenting on the endearing post, Pakistani starlet Hira Mani said, “Give my love to my little champ from Hira khala loves you Azlan.”