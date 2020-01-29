Priyanka Chopra to share screens with Keanu Reeves for 'Matrix 4'?

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra has been making waves in Hollywood for a while now and it looks like her next big project may finally be on the way.

Chitchat in Tinseltown may be suggesting that the 37-year-old Quantico actor could be gearing up to weave magic with Keanu Reeves for Matrix 4.

As per a report by Variety, Priyanka is in the final stages of her negotiations for the fourth instalment of the crowd-favourite action thriller.

If all goes well, the former Miss World may be getting a chance to work alongside Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Neil Patrick Harris and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.



The actor was last seen in Bollywood film The Sky is Pink where she shared screens with Farhan Akhtar.