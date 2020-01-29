close
Wed Jan 29, 2020
January 29, 2020

Priyanka Chopra to share screens with Keanu Reeves for 'Matrix 4'?

Wed, Jan 29, 2020
Priyanka Chopra is in the final stages of her negotiations for 'Matrix 4': reports

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra has been making waves in Hollywood for a while now and it looks like her next big project may finally be on the way.

Chitchat in Tinseltown may be suggesting that the 37-year-old Quantico actor could be gearing up to weave magic with Keanu Reeves for Matrix 4.

As per a report by Variety, Priyanka is in the final stages of her negotiations for the fourth instalment of the crowd-favourite action thriller.

If all goes well, the former Miss World may be getting a chance to work alongside Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Neil Patrick Harris and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

The actor was last seen in Bollywood film The Sky is Pink where she shared screens with Farhan Akhtar.

