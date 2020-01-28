close
Tue Jan 28, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 28, 2020

Shahbaz Shigri confirms romance rumours with Aima Baig? Find out

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 28, 2020

Aima Baig and actor Shahbaz Shigri have been at the center of romance rumours for months because of their recent hangouts.

But the pair now seems to have decided not to hide their affection for each other anymore.

Shahbaz Shigri on Tuesday shared a picture with Aima Baig with a caption that says it all.

Check out his post below:



