Ayeza Khan mingles with fans, shares adorable selfies

Acclaimed Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan mingled with fans at a local shopping mall on Monday evening and shared some endearing photos and selfies with followers.



Ayeza, who portrayed a controversial character in drama serial Mere Paas Tum, took to Instagram and shared dazzling photos and selfies with her fans.

The actress also thanked her fans for extending love. She wrote in the caption, “What an evening, thank you for coming and showing so much love.”

Recently, Ayeza has said that the character of Mehwish was the most difficult she ever had to play.

Ayeza Khan took to Instagram ahead the last episode of the drama and wrote, “Tonight is the last time Mehwish will be seen on TV.”

About essaying the character of Mehwish, Ayeza said “Tonight, we say goodbye to the most difficult character I ever had to play.”