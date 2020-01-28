Machine Gun Kelly dating Miley Cyrus’s sister Noah?

Fans may have just received a new couple alert after the 2020 Grammy gala on Sunday as Machine Gun Kelly and Miley Cyrus’s sister Noah Cyrus were spotted cozying up.

The two became the talk of town during the after parties as they appeared to be quite inseparable while their new romance seems to be flourishing.

An eyewitness told E! News, "They are holding hands and posing for photos together. They walked around party hand in hand."

The duo was also said to be quite familiar with each other as during the Republic Records party they —after their PDA — went out for smoke together as well.

They held hands as they arrived back inside the party and continued to be next to each other the entire time. It seemed like they were dating," the insider further spilled to E! News.

The pair was seen going from one event in Los Angeles to the other as they were later also papped at the Sony Music Entertainment 2020 Post-Grammy Reception.