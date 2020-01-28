Harvey Weinstein's main accuser details alleged assault

NEW YORK: Mimi Haleyi, one of Harvey Weinstein´s main accusers, went emotional speaking in his rape trial Monday, saying the disgraced Hollywood producer had forcibly performed oral sex on her in his New York home.

In an emotional testimony, one of two women whose assault accusations led to Weinstein’s trial, detailed her allegation that the former movie producer assaulted her in a children´s bedroom at his New York City apartment in 2006.

“I did reject him, but he insisted. Every time I tried to get off the bed, he would push me back and hold me down,” the former "Project Runway" production assistant testified, adding that she had made all attempts to deter him.

She described how Weinstein, 67, who was then three times her weight, initially appeared "friendly" before he backed her into a bedroom with children´s drawings on the wall.



"I expressed to him the entire time that I don´t want this to happen," Haleyi said during the fourth day of testimony.

More than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual assault since allegations against him first ignited the #MeToo movement in October 2017.



But he faces charges related to just two women -- Haleyi, and actress Jessica Mann, who says Weinstein raped her in 2013.

Weinstein faces life in prison if convicted of the most serious charges against him, those of predatory sexual assault.

Finnish-born Haleyi said she opted not to report the alleged attack out of fear that she would be expelled from the United States for failing to have a valid work visa.

"I thought going to the police wasn´t an option for me," she said, adding that Weinstein "had a lot more power and connections" as well.

During cross-examination, defense attorney Damon Cheronis challenged Haleyi on why she had sent a friendly email to Weinstein around two years after the alleged incident.

The message said, "Hi Harvey, how are you? Great to see you," and was signed "Lots of Love".

Weinstein claims all of his sexual relationships were consensual.