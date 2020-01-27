The real reason Miley Cyrus did not attend the Grammys

Miley Cyrus – a frequent Grammy personality – was nowhere to be seen at this year’s ceremony and the internet is divided as to why this happened.



As revealed by Harper’s Bazaar, the Malibu singer’s absence was simple.

Miley did not have any nominations at the 62nd Grammy awards, and she was not performing either. Neither was she presenting any awards or performers.

Without all these Grammy-attendee requirements, there was no reason for the songstress, to make it to one of the biggest music nights in America.

Miley has only been nominated once in the past at the Grammy awards. In 2015, her album Bangerz was nominated for 'Best Pop Vocal Album', but it ultimately lost to Taylor Swift's 1989.