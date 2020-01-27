Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt 'falling back in love' and 'secretly dating' after SAG reunion?

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are the internet’s latest obsession and getting them back together seems to be the world's most crucial mission.

If rumours are to be believed, the past paramours have reportedly started ‘falling back in love’ following a series of secret dates, after they had a brief run-in earlier at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

While the two have continuously shrugged off chitchat escalating from time to time about their ‘rekindled romance’, the latest dirt was dished by The Mirror, who cited a source saying the former flames have been seeing each other again.

The grapevine said the two have gone on at least five dates after they reunited at the SAG Awards.

About Jennifer Aniston, the insider said: “I don’t think she’s ever really stopped loving him, even though he broke her heart when he left her for Angelina Jolie.”

“It has taken a long time but she has forgiven him for everything – forgiveness has been a big part of them moving on,” it was further revealed.

Another source, who happens to be a longtime associate of the Fight Club actor’s production company Plan B, said: “All he can talk about is Jen. They have reignited their romance and I haven't seen either of them this happy in years."