Mahira Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Raees' completes three years of success

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan and Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan’s joint venture Raees has completed three years of its success since release on January 25, 2017.



Bollywood director Rahul Dholakia on Saturday shared an adorable photo of Mahira Khan from the sets of the film Raees on Twitter.

In the photo, Rahul could be seen teaching Mahira Khan how to fly kites. The adorable picture has taken the internet by storm and is winning the hearts of the fans.

He tweets, “Teaching @TheMahiraKhan to fly kites - in the end humari patang kat jaati hai aur woh gaana gaati hai - #UdiUdiJaye #3YearsOfRaees.”

Commenting on it, Mahira says “Greaaaat times, miss all of you.”

Rahul’s directorial Raees, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan in the lead rolea, was released on January 25, 2017.

The film collected over Rs270 crores at the box office.