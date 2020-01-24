Ayeza Khan looks ethereal in black shalwar kameez

Acclaimed Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan looked stunning in black embroidered shalwar kameez with beige silk dupatta.



Ayeza took to Instagram and shared some jaw-dropping photos with her 4.8 million followers. The photos of the actress have taken the internet by storm.

The actress shared the adorable photos with caption, “About last night”

Last week, Ayeza Khan celebrated her 29th birthday with husband Danish Taimoor and children.



Currently, Ayeza is flying high over popularity of her controversial role in the drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho.



Recently, she also opened up about working in films, saying that she was not interested in it.



At an event held recently, when Ayeza Khan was asked about working in films, she said, “I had never thought about working in films.”