Brad Pitt has no regrets turning down Keanu Reeves’s ‘The Matrix’

Brad Pitt has come forth revealing to the entire world that he was offered the lead role in The Matrix, which he turned down eventually.



The actor detailing how he has no regrets rejecting the role, spoke at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in California on January 22, accepting his Maltin Modern Master Award.

He said, “I did pass on The Matrix. I took the red pill. That's the only one I'm naming. I wasn't offered two or three. Only the first one. Just to clarify that."

Brad also added that he does not like discussing projects he never did.

"I come from a place, maybe it's my upbringing, if I didn’t get it, then it wasn’t mine. I really believe (the role) was never mine. It's not mine. It was someone else’s and they go and make it. I really do believe in that. If we were doing a show on the great movies I’ve passed on, we would need two nights."