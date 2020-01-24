Iqra Aziz gives ‘Best Chef Certificate’ to Yasir Hussain for ‘Pyar Ka Pulao’

Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain has received the ‘Best Chef Certificate’ from wife Iqra Aziz for ‘Pyar Ka Pulao’.



Iqra Aziz, took to Instagram sharing a PDA-filled adorable photo with Yasir and wrote, “Pyar Ka Pulao: Yasir Hussain has achieved Best Chef Certificate’.

The Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actress captioned the photo, “Don’t miss it’.

Later, Yasir shared the same PDA-filled photo on his Instagram story and wrote, “Pulao jis pe mujhy yeh aizaaz mila (Pulao that led me to achieve this award).



Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz got married on December 28, 2019 and recently returned from Sri Lanka after enjoying their honeymoon over there.

Upon their return, the celebrity couple visited the mother of Iqra Aziz and enjoyed ‘Daawat-e-Ammi’.