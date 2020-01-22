Taylor Swift reveals why she was terrified

LOS ANGELES: Taylor Swift has revealed that she kept silent about politics for years as she was terrified that her career would come to an end like the Dixie Chicks if she spoke out.



Talking about the Dixie Chicks scandal during a candid interview with an American media outlet, Swift said:"I saw how one comment ended such a powerful reign, and it terrified me."

The 30-year-old singer, who was a great fan of Dixie Chicks as a child, broke down into tears when they were hated by outraged country music fans and dropped from country music stations after Natalie Maines told a crowd they were "ashamed" of then-President George W. Bush in the run-up to the Iraq War.

The pop superstar also faced backlash when she came out to slam Republican senatorial candidate Marsha Blackburn in the midterm election in her home state of Tennessee in November 2018.



The star also revealed her regret at not opposing US President Donald Trump before the 2016 election and that she stayed silent due to her family's fears speaking out would put her in danger. However, she eventually decided getting political was the right thing to do.

"This was a situation where, from a humanity perspective, and from what my moral compass was telling me I needed to do, I knew I was right, and I really didn't care about repercussions," the star explained. "My dad is terrified of threats against my safety and my life, and he has to see how many stalkers we deal with on a daily basis, and know that this is his kid. It's where he comes from."





















































