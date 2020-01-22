Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s love never died?

LOS ANGELES: Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt stole the show when the ex-couple reunited at the 2020 SAG Awards, and images from the gala fueled hope that they may one day get back together.

According to a body language expert, Aniston and Pitt’s love “never died” because of the affection they demonstrated.

Dr. Lillian Glass, in an interview, revealed that "They’re completely connected."

Commenting on their recent interaction at the awards ceremony - where Aniston, 50, and Pitt, 56, first saw each other backstage - the expert said, their eye contact was like "two magnets reaching towards each other."

Glass was reported to have said: "They were exactly in sync in one another’s eyes, and that’s huge."

The duo had also caught the public’s attention after they met backstage and hugged it out while congratulating one another over their big wins, all the while looking completely enthralled with each other.