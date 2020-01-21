Leonardo DiCaprio's nick name for Brad Pitt matches his lover-boy reputation: Find out

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio are the best of buddies, something that the former unveiled during his acceptance speech at the 'Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020' as he made a mention of the nick name Leo uses for him.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Brad revealed, “'Lover.' He calls me 'lover.'" As for how he acquired that particular nickname, the Ad Astra star said, "It’s a bit confusing, but I roll with it."

When it comes to working alongside Leo in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Brad said, "You’ll find, with most of the guys, I would say we’re all pretty much rooting for each other, we all have respect for each other, we all have a good laugh with each other. And it plays. And it’s pretty easy."

Brad Pitt took home the 'Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role' award for his part in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

During his hilarious speech, Brad said, "Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part—a guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn’t get on with his wife. It was a big stretch."