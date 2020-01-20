'Tanhaji': Ajay Devgn appreciates support shown by the Indian armed forces

Ajay Devgn recently took to Twitter to show his appreciation for and thank all the representatives of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force for taking the time and joining him for a screening of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, in Delhi.



When the three representatives of the military heads came together, the author Harinder Sikka tweeted a picture of the chiefs with Ajay Devgn before the screening began.

He captioned his tweet with the words, “#TANAHJI CREATES HISTORY The Three Chief of Military, The Navy Chief, The Army Chief, The Air Chief together watch @ajaydevgn @itsKajolD spectacular, spell binding film on India’s National Hero in Delhi. Don’t miss it friends. It’s out of this world.”

Ajay himself took the time out to reply to the tweet by saying, “Honoured to spend an evening with the three Chiefs. Thank you all for the love given to Tanhaji.”

Check out his post below

Tanhaji has become a massive hit within the first few weeks, receiving an overwhelming amount of response from critics and audiences alike. The film hit the Rs 100 crore mark within less than a week.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior portrays the life of a Maratha warrior Taanaji Malusare who fought for the principle of Bhagwa (saffron) flag, Swaraj (home-rule) and Satya (truth).