Shabana Azmi’s condition stable: report

Veteran Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi, who met a road accident on Saturday, is now stable and recovering well, her husband celebrated lyricist Javed Akhtar and the hospital have confirmed.



Shabana is being treated at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after she was critically injured in road accident.

The hospital said in a statement here Sunday “Shabana Azmi is stable and under observation.”

Earlier, Javed Akhtar also confirmed with Indian media that Shabana was in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and all her scan reports are positive.

Meanwhile, Indian police have registered a case against Shabana Azmi’s driver Amlesh Yogendra Kamat for rash driving.

Shabana, veteran Bollywood actress, was critically injured after her car met with a road accident on the Mumbai-Pune Express Highway on Saturday afternoon.

The actress was travelling with her husband, Javed Akhtar, when their car smashed into a truck en route Pune around 3.30 PM.